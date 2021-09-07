Following the recent passing of Attala County Circuit Clerk Wanda Fancher due to complications of COVID-19, the Attala County Board of Supervisors this morning appointed Deputy Circuit Clerk Lula Thompson to serve as Circuit Clerk until a special election can held in November of 2022.

Thompson has served as a Deputy Circuit Clerk for more than 20 years.

The appointment was made quickly as the September session of the Attala County Circuit Court has just begun. The appointment is pending an official commission from Governor Tate Reeves.

Once someone is elected to serve out the rest of Fancher's term in November 2022, they will only be authorized to serve until the regular election for the position is held in November 2023.