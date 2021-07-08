The Town of Ethel will hold a special election to fill a vacant seat on the Board of Aldermen. It is a seat that was not filled during the general election in June.

The qualifying period for the special election will end at 5 p.m. on July 21.

To qualify, candidates must live inside the town limits, be a registered voter, and submit a qualifying statement of intent with signatures from town residents.

The special election will be held on August 10 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Ethel Volunteer Fire Department.