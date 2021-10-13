Sara Kay Cummins, 72, of Columbus, MS, formerly of Kosciusko, MS, passed away October 12, 2021, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Columbus, MS. Visitation is 10 to 11:00 a.m. Thursday, October 14, 2021, followed by funeral services at 11 a.m. at Jordan Funeral Home Chapel in Kosciusko. Burial will follow at Attala Memory Garden. Rev. Gene Richardson and Rev. James Culpepper will be officiating the services.

Sara was born March 14, 1949, to Stanley Hartford Cummins and Betty Pauline Gelston Cummins in Itta Bena, MS. She moved to Kosciusko in 1950 and lived there until 2019 when she moved to Columbus, MS. She graduated from Kosciusko High School. She was a member of Kosciusko First United Methodist Church and a member of the Exchange Club.

She is survived by her daughter, Michelle Grantham of Kosciusko, MS; granddaughter, Casey Dabbs of Kosciusko, MS; great-grandchildren, Marleigh Dabbs and Issie Dabbs; sisters, Becky Burrell and Hazel Hill of Columbus, MS; Kathy (Jimmy) Rone of Kosciusko, MS; seven nieces and nephews, and many Gelston and Cummins cousins, and especially Cricket.

Sara was preceded in death by her parents, Bubba and Pauline Gelston Cummins; brother, Tim Cummins; and brother-in-law, Doug Hill.

Serving as pallbearers will be Mike Bell, Danny Burrell, Glenn Hill, Jimmy Rone, David White, Owen Oliver, Lane Jenkins, and Danny Groves. Honorary pallbearers will be Stephen Franks, Claude Gunter, Theresa Hanna, Tex and Caroline Ritter, and Rib Alley Old Mens Breakfast Group.

Sara was the owner of Rib Alley Restaurant in Kosciusko, MS for 34 years. She loved Kosciusko and all the people there. She gave so much back to her community. She missed everyone from the community after she moved to Columbus, MS.

