Martha Hamilton Schroeder passed away on July 20, 2021 in Mandeville, LA.

Martha was born May 23, 1941, and raised in Kosciusko, MS. She was a 1959 graduate of Kosciusko High School and enjoyed her first job working at Josephs’ Style Shop on “The Square” in downtown Kosciusko.

In 1959, she married Edward “Gene” Schroeder and they had two children, Ed and Julie.

The family would move to Rochester, MN, for most of the 1970s where, literally until the day she died, she spoke of the great times her family had there and the dear friends they enjoyed. In Minnesota, Martha went to “beauty school” and became a licensed hair dresser in 1976. Being a hair dresser was Martha’s calling. She enjoyed years of cutting hair and the many long-lasting friendships she gained in doing so.

In 1979, the family moved to Austin, TX, where they lived during the “old” Austin of the 80s and 90s. She continued to cut hair at The Hair Ranch for many years while they raised their family.

Being a hair stylist, Martha always carried a bunch of cash in her purse. Her generosity to her kids in slipping a $20 here and there to go to the mall, to get gas, etc. was always appreciated and is a very fond, loving memory. She wanted her kids to be happy and to have whatever she could give them.

When Martha and Gene decided to retire, they left Texas and moved back to their home town of Kosciusko. There they enjoyed many years together back home.

Over the years, Martha found immense joy in her dogs and grand-dogs, Butch, Myuk, Logan, Jack, Wrangler, Blueford, Dingo, Augie, Tiki, Minn and Zoey.

Martha had a love and appreciation of all animals but mainly dogs, cats, squirrels and birds. In Kosciusko, she got a huge thrill out of setting out corn for the deer to come to the back of the house to eat out of a bird feeder. Watching the deer eat the corn was absolutely magical to her. She also found pure joy in her later years in sitting on a patio, looking for birds, drinking her coffee and talking non-stop while everyone else tried to look for birds.

Martha was a Christian who believed that actions, not judging, and showing love to others was the best way to show her faith.

She thoroughly enjoyed the first sip of a good cup of coffee, and she loved watching Mississippi State baseball games.

She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Gene Schroeder; two children, Ed (Susan) and Julie (Rachel); and sister Brenda Whitfield of Winona. She is also survived by the grandchildren she adored more than anything, Blake, Brady, and Olivia; as well as her three nephews, Rob (Julie), Stacy, Brad (Sarah) and Todd (Paige).

Martha is proceeded in death by her father, Robert Ezra Hamilton, Sr.; her mother, Louise Hamilton; and her brother Ezra, Jr.

Martha had a terrific sense of humor and she loved to laugh. In her last weeks, we were thrilled to see Martha get so much joy from her own in-house “therapy” animals who aren’t really therapy animals.

The smiles that those dogs and cats brought to Martha’s face at the end of her life were truly priceless. Olivia and the animals made her the happiest she could have possibly been.

It was truly our pleasure and honor to have Martha in our house and to take care of her.

In lieu of flowers and in consideration of Martha’s love for animals, please consider making a donation in Martha’s name to Once Upon a Tail Pet Rescue and Adoption http://onceuponatailrescue.com/or https://www.facebook.com/danteshoperescueeast

When troubles surround us

When evils come

The body grows weak

The spirit grows numb

When these things beset us,

He doesn't forget us

He sends down His love

On the wings of a dove