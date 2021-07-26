Lorraine Hick Burrell, 86, passed away Sunday in Vicksburg, MS, after a short illness.

Lorraine was a member of the Durant Church in Durant and she had been a bank courier for M & F Bank.

Lorraine was preceded in death by her parents, Luther Franklin and Gladys Pritchard Hicks; her husband, Charles W Burrell; sister, Gladys Bishop; and brother, James Lee Hicks.

She is survived by her daughter, Juawice (Windy) Cade of West; sons, Ricky (Sandra) Burrell of Shelbyville, KY, Tommy (Ann} Burrell of Durant, MS; brothers, Jimmy (Sandra) Hicks of Sallis, MS, and Robert (Jimmie) Hicks of Jackson, TN; sister, Brenda (Freddie) Gilbert of Newport, MS; six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and 1one great-great-grandchild.

Funeral services will be Tuesday, July 27, from the Durant Church at 3 p.m. with visitation beginning at 1 p.m. until service time. Burial will follow at the Brister Cemetery near Durant.