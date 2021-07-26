Dorothy Nan Watson Cooper, 84, was called to her heavenly home on July 14, 2021, after a long battle with liver disease.

She loved life and shared many happy times with her husband of almost 43 years, Andrew Cooper. They were married on December 22, 1962. Although they never had children, she enjoyed loving relationships with her many nieces and nephews. She was known as “Dot” by all who loved her.

Dorothy was born in Choctaw County, MS, on April 14, 1937, and grew up in the Old Bankston area. She graduated from Ackerman High School and then received her B.S. in Business Education from Mississippi State University in 1959. After graduation, she taught in the Arkansas school system where she impacted the lives of her students for 38 years. She taught high school business courses and was the yearbook sponsor. She enjoyed teaching and loved to share stories about her students and teaching experiences. After retiring from the Cross County School District in 1998, she was active in the St. Bernard Senior Life Center in Harrisburg, AR, and later in the senior citizen center in Kosciusko, MS. She enjoyed many friendships, activities, and trips through these organizations. She loved reading, traveling, and gardening. She loved to work in her yard with her husband and it made her happy to grow beautiful plants.

Dorothy was proud of her roots and enjoyed talking about her ancestry. She loved to tell stories about growing up in Mississippi. As much as she loved Mississippi, Cherry Valley, AR, became home to her. She returned to her home state in 2013 to live with her sister in Kosciusko. After her sister’s death, she moved to Atwood Personal Care Home in Kosciusko and enjoyed many friendships there.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, Walter Andrew Cooper, of Cherry Valley, AR; by her father, Avery Bell Watson, and mother, Mazell Crenshaw Watson, of Weir, MS; and her sister, Sara Sue Watson Trussell of Kosciusko, MS.

She is survived by nephews, nieces, cousins, and friends.

The family would like to extend thanks to the staff at Atwood Personal Care Home, to Jessica Jones and the staff at Sta-Home Health and Hospice, and the doctors, nurses, and staff at Baptist Memorial Hospital-Attala for their compassion and care.

Dorothy will be greatly missed by all those that loved her.

A memorial service will be held to honor her life and legacy on August 7, 2021, at 1 p.m., and visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. at the Gregg Weston Funeral Home, 510 South Illinois St., Harrisburg, AR.

Memorial gifts can be sent to the Tyer Cemetery Association, 3885 Highway 42, Cherry Valley, Arkansas 72324.