Two father and son pairs played a major role in the success of the Ethel baseball team this season. Chris Schuster (left) is the head coach and Jason McCuller (right) assistant coach, Alex Schuster (second from left) and Kameron McCuller are two of the Tigers' best players.

Alex Schuster, a senior, pitched, played shortstop, and batted leadoff. He was chosen for the 1A/2A North/South All Star Game.

Kameron McCuller, a junior, plays first base and pitches.

Both made the Region 5-1A all-star team and Schuster was region MVP.

Ethel won the region and reached the third round of the playoffs.