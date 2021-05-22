To quote Yogi Berra, “it was deja vu all over again” when Kosciusko defeated North Pike for the 4A state softball championship. Same venue and same type of incredible comeback.

Three years ago, Kosciusko trailed Lawrence County 7-1 entering the seventh inning during the first game of the championship series at the USM softball complex. The Lady Whippets tied the game with six runs, then won it 9-7 with two in the ninth on their way to the championship.

Flash forward to last Saturday. Kosciusko was in a 6-1 hole against North Pike entering the seventh. Only this time it was the third game in the series. There was no tomorrow.

Not to worry.

Gracie Williams hits the game-winning single at the USM softball complex as her teammates anxiously look on. Sam Fioretti / The Star-Herald

Five runs forced an extra inning that required a second comeback after North Pike scored three in the top of the eighth. Four in the bottom of the eighth completed the deal for Kosciusko, 10-9.

“This is a team that never quits. A never-give-up attitude,” said Coach Tony Terry. “Determination.”

The decisive game had numerous twists and turns, big plays, and decisions throughout that contributed to the final outcome. The team’s grit and determination were as key to its success as its on-field skills.

Bottom of the third – Down 3-0, Kosciusko loaded the bases with two outs. Mary Kimble Price jumped on the first pitch from Averi Paden, smashing a drive to deep center. It looked like the Lady Whippets were going to score at least two, maybe three runs. But Joli Spears ran it down on the warning track.

KC Schuler takes the field for the decisive Game 3. Karen Fioretti / The Star-Herald

Bottom of the fourth and bottom of the fifth – Kosciusko was twice bitten by a rally-killing double play with runners thrown out at third and home. They were highly unorthodox double plays, 1-3-5 and 9-7-2. One could watch softball games for the next 10 years and not see that second one again.

Top of the fifth – North Pike had two runs in and a runner at third with no outs. But Price, on in relief earlier in the inning, escapes the inning without further damage with a strikeout and two popups.

Bottom of the seventh – The most eventful half inning. Kosciusko had six hits, but two balls hit too short were instrumental in the outcome.

After singles by the first two batters, Kelly Hood hit a hard bouncer to Kaylea Wagner. But instead of getting an easy force-out at second and possibly a 6-4-3 double play, she threw home. Emma Rush beat the throw and everyone was safe. Terry cites that as the game's key play.

Later in the inning, bases were loaded with two outs and Kosciusko was trailing 6-5. Rush hit another bouncer to short. Wagner attempted to get a game-ending force at third, but Meredith Bates could not handle a low throw as the tying run scored.

MK Price was the winning pitcher of record for both Game 2 and Game 3. Karen Fioretti / The Star-Herald

Top of the eighth – A throwing error prolonged the inning, allowing Emilie Williams to hit a two-run homer that gave North Pike a 9-6 lead. The drive to dead center, the deepest part of the field, cleared the wall 220 feet from home plate. It was the Lady Jags' second round tripper of the game and fifth of the series.

Bottom of the eighth – Paden was still on the mound for the Lady Jags, which surprised Terry.

“I thought they would make a change. I told the players to be prepared for a different pitcher,” he said.

Paden started the game strong. She retired the side one-two-three in the first and second and held Kosciusko to one run on six hits through six. But pitching for the third time in three days on a very hot afternoon, she obviously tired in the seventh.

Paden faced six batters in the eighth – three hits, two hit batters, and a sacrifice fly. The last hit by Gracie Williams plated the winning run with still only one out.

Catcher Emma Rush jumps for the high ball at home plate. Karen Fioretti / The Star-Herald

Kosciusko had 15 hits in the game including three each by Williams and Makynlee Dickerson. Both were instrumental in the two rallies with hits in the seventh and eighth.

There was far less drama in the first two games. North Pike won the first game 9-5 and Kosciusko bounced back in Game 2, rallying from a 2-0 deficit through three innings with a 13-7 victory. Price, the winning pitcher, had a two-run homer in the fifth that put Kosciusko ahead to stay and K.C. Schuler put a bow on the victory with a grand slam in the seventh.

Kosciusko was 4-0 while facing elimination. The Lady Whippets also rebounded against West Lauderdale in the North State final after losing the series opener.