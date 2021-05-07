Students of Kosciusko Lower Elementary School lined the school's driveway for a roving pep rally in honor of the Lady Whippets softball team and the Whippets baseball team.

Both teams are currently in the playoffs, hopefully headed toward their respective championships.

The Lady Whippets softball team plays the first game of the North State tournament tonight at home. The Whippets baseball team heads to Mooreville for the first game of the second round of playoffs tonight after that game was rained out Thursday.

Check out the video of both teams parading the rally route this afternoon.

For some great photos of this wonderful event honoring our local athletes, see the May 13 edition of The Star-Herald.

GO WHIPPETS!!!