The West Civic Club met on Wednesday, Jan. 19, and club members enjoyed seeing friends after not gathering for a couple of months. Seven member and one guest attended.

Birthdays for the prior month or two included Loria Hyslop, Merideth Fancher, Jean Aldridge, Lynn Hathcock, Natalie McLellan and Carol Black.

Mary Cade led the group in the Pledge of Allegiance and Kathy Gelson led the club prayer.

Hostesses for this month were Kathy Gelston and Mitzi Aldridge, including flowers and refreshments.

Guest speaker was the mayor of West, Sammy Aldridge, who told the group the town has hired a new city clerk, Misty Booker. The city has also upgraded the way water meters are read. They are now read by a computer system that provides more accurate information and less work for the meter reader. When he completes his rounds, a disk containing the information can be remove and put into the computer.

The library has a new roof provided by the city, with the library system providing upkeep and administration. Rain had already done damage to some CDs, books and other items.

West is also getting a new fire truck, probably arriving mid-year. Updated equipment is needed for the department to remain state certified.

West will also be getting a new Dollar General store.

West is also looking into contracting with alternative garbage collection services since Waste Management has increased fees.

City hall hours are currently 9:30 a.m. to noon.

Club minutes were then read and approved, as was the treasurer’s report.

The new business for the meeting was getting someone to assist Mary Cade with hosting next month’s meeting. Billie Aldridge will help Mary next month.

The old business was the status of the club grant, which is still in the works.

Club members then read the Collect and adjourned.