Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. (Rho Nu Zeta Chapter) recognized outstanding students at the PreK Village at Kosciusko Lower Elementary School. They were Sara Taylor Blaylock (Mrs. Moore), Avery Brown (Mrs. Carlisle), Stella Kate Hood (Mrs. Holt), Kinzley Johnson (Mrs. Gowan), Mason Jones (Ms. Carter), Alex Rainy (Mrs. Cox), and Alexander Riley (Ms. Jones). Each student received a student of the month certificate and a gift bag containing Dr. Seuss flash cards, a Wendy’s gift card, a student of the month button, and a candy cane.

Dr. Nowell, Mrs. Risher, counselor, and the PreK teachers congratulated the students and expressed their appreciation to the chapter for the special recognition. Gabriel Brown (Avery Brown mother) also expressed her appreciation to the chapter. She said her child was so excited about his happies. He couldn’t wait to plan a trip to Wendy’s and play with his flash cards with his siblings.

﻿Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. 102nd Founders’ Day was January 16, 2022. Rho Nu Zeta Chapter began their Founders’ Day Activities on January 14, 2022 with a donation of 150 items to Double Blessings Thrift Shop in French Camp during the Global Weekend of Service. International Headquarters, South Central Region and the state of Mississippi held Virtual Celebrations on January 15 – 16, 2022. The chapter concluded the Global Weekend of Service by attending the Dr. Martin Luther King Birthday Celebration in Kosciusko on January 17, 2022.

Rho Nu Zeta Chapter participated in the Golden Triangle Area Joint Sigma/Zeta Founders’ Day Program on January 22, 2022. The theme was “Steeped in Legacy, Rooted in Service and putting our Principles into Action”. Program participants included Charlotte F. Miller giving the occasion and Priscilla Anderson giving a tribute to Triumphant Founder Arizona Cleaver Stemons. The keynote speaker was LaKitha Bledsoe Hughes, International Secretary. She reminded those in attendance that the path our Founders blazed over 100 years ago is now a global highway connecting all segments of the world. We are now the passengers on that global highway.

Stephanie Jackson received the Blue Flame Award for her dedicated service to the chapter. She serves ZHOPE chair and on the finance and MIP committees. Ms. Florida Lusk was recognized as a Zeta Dove with a yard sign. She has been a member of the sorority for 72 years. She is a charter member of Nu Beta Chapter at Tougaloo College.