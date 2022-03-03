Mt. Pilgrim M.B.

Mt. Pilgrim MBC presents Black history (our history) informational sessions on Zoom Live:

Monday, February 28, 2022 @6pm-7:30pm

Zoom Meeting ID: 822 3344 2875

Passcode: BHM22

Presenter is Minister Kenneth Nelson, Jr.

Palestine M.B.

Palestine M.B. Church on MS Hwy 14 West, Kosciusko, opened back up full-time on May 9, 2021. We are asking all members to come back. We cordially invite all churches to come and visit with us on the 2nd and 4th Sunday. Sunday school at 10 a.m. Regular services at 11 a.m. Please come and worship with us.

Christian Liberty M.B. Church

The Love Day celebration is Sunday, March 6th, 10:00 a.m., via Christian Liberty M.B. Church’s Facebook page. Rev. Marvin Myles, Jr., Pastor Galilee M.B. Church, Carthage, MS, is the Guest Minister.

Delydia Hill M.B. Church

Pastor Leonard Jones of Delydia Hill M.B. Church invites you to their weekly Bible Class. A class is held during the day every Thursday at 1 p.m. and again at 7 p.m. each Thursday night. Everyone is invited.

