﻿21st Century Club

Mrs. Hugh Potts, Jr. presented a program on Kosciusko native and author James Meredith at the March meeting of the Twenty-First Century Club.

Meredith has dedicated his life to supporting individual rights. He was the first African American to attend the University of Mississippi and is noted for leading the 1966 “March Against Fear” from Memphis to Jackson in protest of the physical violence that African-Americans faced while exercising their right to vote. He is a graduate of the University of Mississippi and Columbia Law School.

A businessman, politician and author, Meredith has written numerous publications, including Three Years in Mississippi and A Mission From God: A Memoir and Challenge for America. Meredith and his wife currently reside in Jackson.

Hostesses for the meeting, which was held at the Mary Ricks Thornton Cultural Center, were Mrs. Jerry Mooney and Mrs. Owen Oliver.

President Mrs. Edward Bryant called the meeting to order, and Parliamentarian Mrs. Jerry Mooney led the Pledge of Allegiance to the flag. Secretary Mrs. John Bryant read the minutes from the previous meeting and Treasurer Mrs. Emmitt Rose gave a budget report. Mrs. Eddie Bell led the group in a devotional from a book by the late Reverend Billy Graham.

Mrs. Potts presented a history moment from a 1945 meeting where Mrs. Jones Woodward spoke on American soldiers around the world.

Nominating Committee Chairman Mrs. Larry Terrell presented the slate of officers for 2022-2023. They are President Mrs. Gerry Taylor, Second Vice-President Mrs. Edward Bryant, Secretary Mrs. Mooney, and Reporter Mrs. Oliver.

Club members present at the November meeting were Mrs. Timothy Alford, Mrs. Frank Bailey, Mrs. Eddie Bell, Mrs. Edward Bryant, Mrs. John Bryant, Mrs. Richard Carter, Mrs. Edward Fenwick, Mrs. Jerry Mooney, Mrs. Owen Oliver, Mrs. Hugh Potts, Jr., Mrs. Billy Proctor, Mrs. Emmitt Rose, Mrs. Mike Ryan, Mrs. John Shaw, Mrs. Larry Terrell, Mrs. Eddie Thomas, Mrs. Jimmy Wallace.

Attala County Historical Society

Mark your calendar — The Attala Historical Society is sponsoring a series, “Get to Know Attala County and Attala Countians Better.” The first meeting of the series will be held Thursday, March 24, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Mary Ricks Thornton Center. Artist Betty Ferguson will discuss and show her paintings of forgotten places and buildings of today in Attala County. This will be the beginning of a monthly series of the history of Kosciusko and Attala County. A light lunch will be served prior to the program.

Little Garden Club

Members of Little Garden Club met on March 3, 2022, in the lovely home of Chan and Barbara Burns. At the invitation of the Club, Amy Head of Amy Head Cosmetic Studio located in Ridgeland, MS, presented the program. Amy pursued a career in cosmetics, she said, not because of “beauty for beauty itself,” but rather she followed her “calling.” She encouraged the women in attendance to consider how they feel inside, and something will light up on the outside.

In speaking of her beginning in the cosmetics field, Amy told the group that this business was not at all a plan she had for her life; it began through a lot of doors closing on what she thought she wanted to do. She gave thanks to God for all the painful times and stated that He directed her towards something she could have never orchestrated on her own. Her husband Harold is a professional photographer and he helped her discover her talent and the impact it had on women. With Harold’s encouragement, the first Amy Head Studio opened in 1987.

Linda Buskirk and Lynn Wiggers provided a buffet of spring refreshments, enjoyed by everyone prior to Amy’s program. A guest, Marie Griffin, agreed to be a model for Amy as she spoke. A brief business was conducted by Barbara Burns and Dean McLean. Under previous business, they reported that the donation of a library book in memory of Polly Brown is now on the library shelves. Grace Atwood motioned, and Jamye Autry seconded that a book be purchased and donated to the library in memory of Earline Parish, who had passed away recently. Grace also stated that a slate of officers for the coming year had been contacted by the nominating committee. All were in agreement to serve.

In attendance were members Grace Atwood, Jamye Autry, Barbara Burns, Linda Buskirk, Cathy Cox, Trish Cullen, Patsy Gilmore, Mary Ikerd, Betty McBride, Dean McLean, Ellen Pettit, Karen Putt, Barbara Wasson, and Lynn Wiggers. Marie Griffin attended as a guest of Linda Buskirk.

3 Step Daycare

3 Step Daycare’s 5th annual Easter Egg Hunt will be on Saturday, April 16, 2022, at Jason Niles Park for children ages 5-10. The event will take place from 1-3 p.m. Bring your own basket. There will be plenty of games, food, and drinks to be served. There will be a DJ. Please arrive early. We hope to see you there. RSVP to Gregg Rayford at 662.633.9950.