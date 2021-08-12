﻿Ethel Christmas parade

A Christmas parade will be held in downtown Ethel at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 11. The theme is “A Night in Christmas Toyland,” and all are welcome to enter to participate. Those in the parade will line up in the Ethel Baptist Church parking lot at 5 p.m. If you’d like to be in the parade, contact Gwen Sims at 662-792-6860 or Christina Johnson at 662-310-2945 for an entry form.

Sallis Christmas Parade set for Dec. 13

The town of Sallis will host a Christmas parade on Monday, Dec. 13. The theme is "It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas."

Library hosts concert Dec. 11

The Attala County Library will be sponsoring a FREE concert during the holiday season. Alan Sibley & the Magnolia Ramblers will be performing at the Mary Ricks Thornton Cultural Center on Saturday, Dec. 11, at 6 p.m.

Live nativity events

On Thursday, Dec. 16, and Friday, Dec. 17, First Baptist Church in Kosciusko will hold its live nativity.

First United Methodist Church in Kosciusko will hold theirs on Sunday, Dec. 19.

Blackhawk Singing Dec. 18

There will be singing at Blackhawk on Saturday, Dec. 18, at 6 p.m. featuring Curtis Burton & Band, Ben Gilton & Friends. There will be a Christmas potluck, so bring a covered dish to share.

Dr. Martin Luther King birthday celebration

The Kosciusko/Attala County Dr. MLK Committee will host its annual birthday celebration on Monday, January 17, 2022, in downtown Kosciusko. The parade will begin at 10 a.m. on West Jefferson Street. The program will follow in the parking lot across from Craft’s Cleaners. In case of bad weather, the program will move to the Oprah Winfrey Boys and Girls Club. The Image Award Banquet will not be held this year.

The Book Review Contest is for all Seniors in the Kosciusko and Attala County school cistricts. Students are asked to read a book about Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and write a 400-word essay highlighting the 2022 theme, “Love in Action has Changed Lives through His Dream.”

A $500 scholarship will be awarded to a senior at Ethel High School, Kosciusko High School and McAdams High School. Winners will read their essays at the birthday celebration. Scholarships will be available in the Fall of 2022.

All essays MUST be typed and double spaced and turned in by Thursday, January 13, 2022. You may leave it in the office at your school or mail it to Dr. MLK Committee, P. O. Box 734, Kosciusko, MS, 39090. Books are available in your school library and at the Attala County Library. Flyers are available at all the high schools.

If you have any questions or need additional information, please contact Charlotte F. Miller or Annie Winters at (662) 674-5923.

KAP community events

The Kosciusko-Attala Partnership has planned a series of holiday-themed events for the community. Upcoming events include:

• Merry Marketplace - Nov. 21 through Dec. 21 at the Kosciusko-Attala Partnership

• Carriage Rides — Monday, Dec. 13 and Monday, Dec. 20. Cost is $5 and free for kids 2 and under.

For more information about these events, call the KAP office at 662-289-2981.