﻿First Baptist M.B. Church

First Baptist M.B. Church on 711 North Jackson St. is now accepting resumes for the Paster position. All interested applicants can send resume to P.O. Box 489, Kosciusko, MS 39090.

Liberty Chapel Homecoming

Join us as we continue this annual tradition! Service begins at 10:30 am, June 12, 2022, at Liberty Chapel located on Attala Rd 2120, two miles west of the Trace (between mile markers 173 & 174). Lunch will follow Service at Lodge Pavilion, so bring your favorite dish to share. For additional information, call 662-792-9145 or email K.E.Durnell@gmail.com.

Hope Alive Church

Hope Alive Church is seeking a bi-vocational associate pastor. If interested in applying send resume, sermon videos, references, and other related material to hopechurchattala@gmail.com.

Indian Springs Assembly of God

Indian Springs Assembly of God will have Homecoming and Memorial Service on Sunday June 12. The service will begin at 10 a.m. with dinner in the Fellowship Hall at noon. The morning speaker will be Reverend Scott Davis of Laurel, MS. Jerry Drury of Philadelphia, MS will be the featured singer. You are invited to come enjoy the worship and fellowship.

New Saint James COGIC

Old Ship of Zion Mission Program, Revelation 5:9, Missionary Marie Carter Mother Margaret Jamison

The Pastor and members of New Saint James COGIC wish to invite you to their Mission Program, 11:30 a.m., May 29, 2022. The speaker for the event will be Missionary Louise Shavers. St. Paul COGIC, Lexington, MS

North Union

North Union will have its annual homecoming on June 5, 2022. Service will begin at 10:30 with lunch following service. Bring a dish for lunch and join us.

Palestine M.B. Church

Palestine M.B. Church on MS Hwy 14 West in Kosciusko is asking all members to come back. We cordially invite all churches to come and worship with us on the first and third Sundays. Sunday school - 10 a.m. Regular service 11 a.m.