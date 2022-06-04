﻿Palestine M.B. Church

Palestine M.B. Church on MS Hwy 14 West, Kosciusko, opened back up full-time on May 9, 2021. We are asking all members to come back. We cordially invite all churches to come and visit with us on the 2nd and 4th Sunday. Sunday school at 10 a.m. Regular services at 11 a.m. Please come and worship with us.

First Baptist M.B. Church

First Baptist M.B. Church on 711 North Jackson St. is now accepting resumes for the Pastor position. All interested applicants can send resume to P.O. Box 489, Kosciusko, MS 39090.

Center Ridge M.B. Church of Sallis

Pastor Martha Jones and Assistant Minister Deacon Jackie Snow invite you to our Spring Revival themed Salvation is for Everyone: Romans 10:9, featuring Pastor Burkey Thompson Apr. 10 at 5 p.m., , Pastor Alvin Garner Apr. 11 at 7 p.m., Kenneth Clayton Apr. 12 at 7 p.m., Pastor Martha Jones Apr. 13 at 7 p.m., and Pastor Derrick Lucious Apr. 14 at 7 p.m.

Marble Rock M.B. Church

Dear friends in Christ, the Marble Rock Church family invites your pastor and church family to our Spring Revival. Starting Sunday, April 17 at 3:00 p.m., the speaker will be Evan. Diane Miller, Monday and Tuesday at 6 p.m. Dr. Mildred Ellis will be our speaker on Monday night and our very own Rev. Dr. Milton Coffee will speak on Tuesday night. You are welcome any night of your choice. Looking forward to worshipping with your church family.

New St. James Church of God in Christ

“Wilt thou not revive us again: that thy people may rejoice in thee?” Psalm 85:6. We, the members of New St. James Church of God in Christ, would like to invite you all to join us in our Spring Revival, April 11 to April 15 at 7 p.m. nightly. Our revivalist for the week will be Elder Jeffery Jamison of St. Peter Church of God in Christ in McCarley, MS. We look forward to hearing a great word and going higher in the Lord. This revival would not be the same without YOU, YOU, and yes YOU. Be blessed my family and we look to see you in church.

Carson Ridge Baptist Church

Carson Ridge Baptist Church’s Homecoming 2022 will be held on April 24, 2022. Services begin at 10:45 a.m. Pastor Dewitt Bain will be officiating the service. Members of Munson’s Crossing will be providing the song service. A fellowship meal to follow the service as well. Please come join us!

