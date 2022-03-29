﻿West Civic Club

On Wednesday, March 23, 2022, the West Civic Club met at their building in West for their monthly meeting. There were eleven members and one quest in attendance. The visitor was miss Haley Fancher, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Michael Fancher, and the granddaughter of Doug and Jean Aldridge. It was great having her and so many of our members present. Carol Black led the group in our club prayer and Mitzi Aldridge led us in the Pledge of Allegiance. Hostesses this month were Lynn Hathcock, Meredith Fancher, and Carol Black. Thank you, ladies. The refreshments were delicious. Birthday ladies were Billie Aldridge and Maryann Stevens. Lynn read the minutes from the previous month, Maryann moved the minutes be approved, and Jean seconded. Leca then gave us a treasurer’s report. Jean moved we accept the report and Sara seconded. On April 7th, the Civic Club will meet at their building to put our Easter baskets together. Each year, we do this project with the hopes that the recipients will realize they have not been forgotten. Leca also mentioned to us that National Library week is April 4 through 8. Our library is open Mondays and Fridays 8-4pm and Wednesday morning 8-12pm. Everyone is invited to come and enjoy getting books. There are children’s books as well as adult reading. We have magazines, newspapers, and movies. If you need something sent by fax, they are equipped for this. Plus, the library does have some computers available. The librarian in each community can help with any information that you might need. West Library’s phone number is 662-967-2510. The next item of discussion was what we are going to do about our school reunion this year. After some discussion, it was voted that we send letters to all and explain because of the uncertainty of the viruses that are still affecting us that we would once again ask for donations if you wish. But we will not be holding a get-together and serving food. We are truly sorry about this, but we want everyone to be as safe as possible. `Jean reported that she has found a possibility of someone to care for the club grounds this year. We should know in a couple of weeks. The collect was then read, and we dismissed to go over the Mr. & Mrs. David Putmans (Maxine Milams) for a tour of the house they are remodeling. That was a very informative and rewarding experience. As you will remember, that place was overgrown so they started outside and cleared a lot of trees and brush out so they could concentrate on the house. Mr. Putman gave us a history of the place clear back into the 1800's and up to the current date. They are keeping as much of the original parts and pieces as possible. There were pictures of the before-and-after and it is truly amazing what can be done with knowledge, means, and some good workers. Mrs. Putman had found an original recipe from back into the 1800-1900s called chocolate nut torte. Very delicious, Ms. Lori. Thank you. The Civic Club would like to again thank the Putmans for purchasing the place, taking such a great interest in restoring the property, and giving us a grand tour. The day’s activities were then adjourned.

Ethel High School students advance to State Skeet Shooting Competition

Hayden Langford, Cyrus Rone, Tyler Weaver, and Hunter Hutchison recently competed in the MS Scholastic Shooting Program competitions held in October at the McIvor Shooting Facility and in December at the Turcotte Shooting Facility in Canton. Hayden Langford, Cyrus Rone, and Tyler Weaver placed in the top 50 squads which made them eligible for the state tournament. Hunter Hutchison placed in the top 8% out of 400 shooters for his individual scores which advanced him to the top gun event at the state tournament. The state tournament will be held April 29th-April 30th.

CTC Health Science students compete at state

Health Science Students from the Kosciusko-Attala Career Tech Center attended the MS HOSA (Health Occupations Students of America) State Competition Wednesday-Friday, March 23-25, 2022. The students did an outstanding job competing against students from Northern, Central and Southern districts. The 2022 HOSA State Winners were as follows:

1st Place-Robert Pickle (Family Medicine Physician)

4th Place-Gracie Williams (Medical Assisting)

4th Place-Reid Hutchinson (Research Persuasive Speaking & Writing)

Robert Pickle qualified to advance and compete at the International HOSA Competition in Nashville, TN in June 2022.

﻿Attala County Self Help Cooperative (ACSHC) Rummage/Bake Sale

A rummage/bake sale, sponsored by the Attala County Self Help Cooperative, will be held Saturday, Apr. 2, 2022 at the ACSHC building at 2033 AR 4116, Sallis, MS, 39160 on the corner of Highway 429 near Old Barlow Headstart. It will begin at 8:30 a.m. Churches, businesses, groups, and organizations are asked to help support by donating $100 during this fundraising effort to get equipment for a community kitchen. This kitchen will be used to have cooking classes and if necessary, help during community disasters. Proceeds will be matched by Modern Woodmen of America Insurance Company. Up to $2,500 will be used toward this project. For more information, contact any member of the ACSHC or ACSHC President; Rev. David Newell at (662) 633-8346.

Attala County Library National Library Week

The Attala County Library is hosting National Library Week April 4th-8th. Entertainment is as follows:

Monday, April 4th 6-8 p.m. — Antique Show with Paul and Leslie Dees

Tuesday, April 5th 1 p.m. — Mississippi author Laurie Parker with light refreshments sponsored by: The Readers Book Club

Wednesday, April 6th 1 p.m. — Editor of Mississippi Magazine Patty Rope, food and entertainment, followed by light refreshments.

Thursday, April 7th 6-7 p.m. — Family Night at the Attala County Coliseum with special guest Todd Smith — magician, entertainer, and illusionist.

Friday, April 8th 6-8 p.m. — free movie night at the Attala County Library. Tickets are required and there are 50 tickets left. Stop by the Circ Desk to get your tickets or call 662-289-5141 for more information.

Fifth-annual Easter egg hunt

Gregg Rayford will be hosting his 5th annual Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 16, 2022, at Northside Park for children ages 5-10. The event will take place from 1-5 p.m. There will be plenty of food and games, a bounce house, a basketball tournament, and a DJ. The basketball tournaments start at 3 p.m. Come out and have a great time. Kids will need to bring their own Easter basket. Contact Gregg Rayford 662.633.9950 for more information.