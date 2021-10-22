On Tuesday, Oct. 12, the Mississippi Bar held the 93rd Annual Memorial Service before the Mississippi Supreme Court in the Chambers of the Supreme Court building in Jackson.

In the past, family and friends have attended in person. This year, due to concerns about COVID-19, the ceremony was held virtually. Attorneys and judges memorialized included Ollie F. Jamison of Kosciusko.

Chief Justice Michael K. Randolph presided over the program, and Mississippi Bar President Robert L. Gibbs presented the eulogy. Clarence Webster III, chairman of the Memorial Service Committee, proposed the memorial resolution. Presiding Justice Leslie D. King responded on behalf of the Court.

The Mississippi Bar hosts the memorial service annually to acknowledge and pay tribute to those attorneys and judges who departed this life in the past year. The program expresses gratitude and appreciation for each person’s efforts to contribute to the profession and rule of law in the State of Mississippi.