Amber Belle Newell, daughter of Rev. David and Lillie Newell, of Sallis, MS has earned her Master’s Degree in Social Work from Jackson State University, after attending Washington University in St. Louis, and has received a Bachelor’s Degree in Psychology from Millsaps College in Jackson. She received the 2021 MSW Intern of the Year Award from Jefferson County Hospital Human Services Program for her devotion, dedication and commitment to serving people with special needs. Amber is a Licensed Master Social Worker recently employed at Youth Villages in Memphis, as a Master’s Level Clinical Liaison. She is engaged to Mr. Lucas Watson, II of Hazlehurst. Amber is a member of Macedonia M. B. Church in Sallis.