﻿Musselwhite shows historic home

The house was built in 1890 by Mary Musselwhite Davidson’s grandparents, Joseph and Emma Musselwhite. Her parents, Vardaman and Pearl Musselwhite, lived there from the time of their marriage in 1937 until their death. Cliff and Mary are the third generation to live on the farm. The original smokehouse where meats from the farm were cured remains. The house was renovated in 1999 using a lot of recycled heart pine from various buildings on the property. A number of the garden arbors and gates were built with the old damaged heart pine as well. Gardens were started by Davidson’s mother and have been expanded over the years with additional roses, azaleas, camellia and various other perennials.

Mississippi Old Garden Rose Society and members of the Rankin County Master Gardeners were present as well as Cecile Wardlaw, the curator of Greenwood Cemetery. Members of the Mississippi Old Garden Rose Society maintain roses in the historic cemetery. It was established in 1823 and is downtown Jackson’s largest green space with towering oaks, magnolias, cedars and many old garden roses.

Jimmy and Grace Atwood and Cliff and Mary are local members of the MOGRS. Sisters Ann and Carolyn are avid gardeners as well. Ann’s gardens were featured in Mississippi Magazine this past spring. Ann and husband Liary and Carolyn and husband Francis are active members as well.

— Mary Musselwhite Davidson