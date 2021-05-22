﻿ Mt. Pilgrim M.B. Church

On Sunday, May 23 @ 2 p.m. Mt. Pilgrim M.B. Church will be having its Mission Program. The church is inviting everyone to come out.

Edgefield Baptist Church

Edgefield Baptist Church will have homecoming services Sunday, May 23, beginning at 10:45 a.m. with a fellowship meal to follow.

RA DAY 2021

RA Day will be held this year on Saturday, May 22, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Central Hills Baptist Retreat. Deadline to register is May 14. Track time options are RA Racers, Archery, Riflery and Zip Line. All racers must be official RA Racers, available for purchase at www.royalracers.com . RA Overall Chapter Award will be tallied by points received in Archery, Riflery and RA Racer competitions. For questions email dvail@mbcb.org or jmartin@mbcb.org, or call 601-292-3335. Registration form can be downloaded at www.tinyurl.com /2021RADay. To learn more about RAs or if your church does not have an RA group, Contact the Attala Baptist Association at 662-289-1766, attalabaptist@ gmail.com and they can point you in the right direction.

Liberty Chapel Homecoming

Join us as we revive this annual tradition! Service begins at 10:45 a.m., June 13, at Liberty Chapel located on Attala Rd 2120, two miles west of the Trace. Lunch will follow service at the Lodge Pavilion, so bring your favorite dish to share. For additional information, call 662-792-9145 or email K.E.Durnell@gmail.com.

Chapel Hill United Methodist Church

Chapel Hill United Methodist Church will not be hosting its annual homecoming in May. If you would like to donate to the cemetery fund or the church, please send your donations to Clemma Ferrell 2141 Attala Road 2270 French Camp, MS 39745.

New Salem Baptist Church

To those who are interested in contributing to the maintenance/upkeep of New Salem Baptist Church and cemetery located in the Carmack/Hesterville community, please send your donations to New Salem Baptist Church c/o Iva C. Dees 18965 Attala Road 3122 French Camp, MS 39745.

Rocky Point Cemetery

Rocky Point Cemetery committee is asking that all interested parties in the upkeep of said cemetery, make donations at this time. Make donations payable to Rocky Point Cemetery in care of Gregg Moore, 3905 Rocky Point Rd, Carthage MS 39051.

Springdale Cemetery

Donations are needed for the care of the Springdale Cemetery located on Hwy. 19 between West and Kosciusko. Please send donations to Terry Green, 1520 County Line Road, West, MS 39192. Thank you!

