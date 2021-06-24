Attala Farmers Market is your local site to redeem your Farmers Market Promotion Program (FMPP) Senior Voucher.

The market is ready to supply you with fresh tomatoes, squash, peppers, cucumbers, greens, fruits, and even more as the growing season goes on.

Utilize your vouchers on produce, but while you are there, shop for boiled and parched peanuts, baked goods, beef, seafood, flowers, and more.

The market's operating hours are Fridays and Saturdays from 8 a.m. until noon.

If you have questions about vouchers, contact the North Central Planning District at 662-283-2675.