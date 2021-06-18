The Kosciusko Foundation for Excellence in Education is currently raising money for the rehabilitation and creation of the Skipworth Performing Arts Center. According to Dr. Tim Alford, there are several ways to give to this project.

“The new chairs will be much nicer than the old ones, larger with nice cushions. There will be about 703 chairs, and we have already sold more than 100 of them,” said Alford. The chairs can be purchased in memory or in honor of someone.

“There is a form online that people can fill out to purchase a chair. The monetary gift can be spread out into several payments, or can be a one-time donation of $1000,” Alford said. “We are very grateful for the chairs already purchased and have found the community very supportive. People are also paying attention to the publicity that The Star Herald has given us.” Not only have families purchased chairs, but also entire classes have banded together to buy chairs in memory or honor of beloved teachers.

Wes Carter, treasurer of the KFEE, explained more about the online giving.

“All someone has to do is go to the website (kfeems.org) and click on ‘Buy a chair’ and fill out the information. You have the option of spreading out the payments any way that you want. Our most popular option has been $100 for 10 months, although some do $50 for 20 months. A few people have bought two chairs at $250 for eight months,” Carter said.

The online payment option has been very successful.

“You know, $1000 is a big hit all at once, but we easily spend $50 a month on fast food or stuff for the kids. We just don’t miss that $50 as much as we miss $1000. The KFEE really wants to get the message out there that this is a great way to give,” Carter said.

As for the overall giving, Carter is very happy about what has been done so far.

“We are about one-third of the way there, and I’m optimistic that the rest will come in. The fundraising has been really good, and we just need to get even more people on board,” said Carter.

Alford is also very thankful for the support of the state and the city.

“Jason White, through his work in the legislature, managed to get us $500,000, and the Mayor and Board of Alderman voted to give us $75,000. Of course, anyone in the city or county will be able to use the venue,” he said.

Another way to give is through an estate.

“One example is an estate that left us a significant amount, and we are using the interest off that for KFEE scholarships and programming,” Alford said.

There is also a tax-exempt way to give through a retirement account.

“If people are interested in doing that, it is best to talk to their broker about the best way to give,” said Tammy Irving of Watkins, Ward, and Stafford.

Appreciative stocks are yet another way to support the project.

“We now have a brokerage account, and people can donate stocks to us,” said Alford.

It is also important to remember that the KFEE will accept donations of any size.

“Cash gifts can be given state tax credit, and we have accepted gifts as little as $25 all the way up to hundreds of thousands of dollars,” Alford said. “All of it helps and will contribute to this worthy cause.”

Skipworth Performing Arts Leaderboard

﻿GRAND MAESTRO LEVEL

$100,001 - $500,000

State of Mississippi

Tex & Carolyn Ritter

The Ivey Family

MAESTRO LEVEL

$25,000 - $100,000

KFEE

Billy Atwood

W. C. Shoemaker

Mary & Alton Cobb

Bubba and Gail Petit

City of Kosciusko

BENEFACTOR

$10,000 - $24,999

Sally Wasson

Timothy and Mary Al Alford

Michael Brunt

Al & Pam Chadick

Phillip Mink

Ann and Preston Hughes

PATRON

$5,000 - $9,999

Larry & Leisa Terrell

ENSEMBLE

$2,500-$4,999

Walmart

John Paul Alford

Matt Sample

Anne Porter

Hart Petit

1ST CHAIR

$1,000 - $,2499

Class of 2002

Class of 2001

Dr. & Mrs. Stanley Hartness

Jimmy Atwood

Mark/Debra Atwood

Melinda McCool

Bobby Atwood

Kaitlyn Atwood

Jeanette Pullen

Tal & Leah Hendrix

Donna Holdiness

Hardy and Melanie Mitchell

Matthew Sample

The Sample Family

Scott & Holly Millikan

James Briscoe

Richard Carter

Tommie Wasson

Tom and Barbara Wasson

Joel & Lawanna Pettit

Virginia Oliver

Citizens National Bank

Lions Club

Toby & Mary Tyler

Bradley and Allison Tyler

Timothy and Mary Bruce Alford

Carry the Mission- Baptist Health Foundation

Ryan Lindsay

Janet & Bob Adkerson

Carrie Browning

Russell Casteel

"Timothy Alford, Russell Casteel, Matt Sample"

Evelyn Cayson

Matt Mahan

The Sistrunk Family

Dustin Gentry

Steve & Penny Russell

Sandra & Scott Bagley

Ginger Roby Daniels

Ed and JoAnne Bryant

Cherie Bond

Rotary Club

Owen King

Mr. and Mrs. Charles England

Nancy Davidson LaForge

Jeanenne Riecken

Samuel Holdiness

Pauline Brunt

Teresa McMillan

Will McMillan

Richard Joseph

Helen Redding

Kay Gibson

Sara Hillman

Patricia Bain

Gerry and Julie Taylor

Wes Carter

Jackie & Mike McElwain

Mary Ellen and Gary McCool

The Regan Family

Robert Carr

Fred Allen and Judy Bell

Ann Carter

Janet Simpson

Marjorie Lampkin

Julie Humphreys

Peggy Keady