The Kosciusko Foundation for Excellence in Education is currently raising money for the rehabilitation and creation of the Skipworth Performing Arts Center. According to Dr. Tim Alford, there are several ways to give to this project.
“The new chairs will be much nicer than the old ones, larger with nice cushions. There will be about 703 chairs, and we have already sold more than 100 of them,” said Alford. The chairs can be purchased in memory or in honor of someone.
“There is a form online that people can fill out to purchase a chair. The monetary gift can be spread out into several payments, or can be a one-time donation of $1000,” Alford said. “We are very grateful for the chairs already purchased and have found the community very supportive. People are also paying attention to the publicity that The Star Herald has given us.” Not only have families purchased chairs, but also entire classes have banded together to buy chairs in memory or honor of beloved teachers.
Wes Carter, treasurer of the KFEE, explained more about the online giving.
“All someone has to do is go to the website (kfeems.org) and click on ‘Buy a chair’ and fill out the information. You have the option of spreading out the payments any way that you want. Our most popular option has been $100 for 10 months, although some do $50 for 20 months. A few people have bought two chairs at $250 for eight months,” Carter said.
The online payment option has been very successful.
“You know, $1000 is a big hit all at once, but we easily spend $50 a month on fast food or stuff for the kids. We just don’t miss that $50 as much as we miss $1000. The KFEE really wants to get the message out there that this is a great way to give,” Carter said.
As for the overall giving, Carter is very happy about what has been done so far.
“We are about one-third of the way there, and I’m optimistic that the rest will come in. The fundraising has been really good, and we just need to get even more people on board,” said Carter.
Alford is also very thankful for the support of the state and the city.
“Jason White, through his work in the legislature, managed to get us $500,000, and the Mayor and Board of Alderman voted to give us $75,000. Of course, anyone in the city or county will be able to use the venue,” he said.
Another way to give is through an estate.
“One example is an estate that left us a significant amount, and we are using the interest off that for KFEE scholarships and programming,” Alford said.
There is also a tax-exempt way to give through a retirement account.
“If people are interested in doing that, it is best to talk to their broker about the best way to give,” said Tammy Irving of Watkins, Ward, and Stafford.
Appreciative stocks are yet another way to support the project.
“We now have a brokerage account, and people can donate stocks to us,” said Alford.
It is also important to remember that the KFEE will accept donations of any size.
“Cash gifts can be given state tax credit, and we have accepted gifts as little as $25 all the way up to hundreds of thousands of dollars,” Alford said. “All of it helps and will contribute to this worthy cause.”
Skipworth Performing Arts Leaderboard
GRAND MAESTRO LEVEL
$100,001 - $500,000
State of Mississippi
Tex & Carolyn Ritter
The Ivey Family
MAESTRO LEVEL
$25,000 - $100,000
KFEE
Billy Atwood
W. C. Shoemaker
Mary & Alton Cobb
Bubba and Gail Petit
City of Kosciusko
BENEFACTOR
$10,000 - $24,999
Sally Wasson
Timothy and Mary Al Alford
Michael Brunt
Al & Pam Chadick
Phillip Mink
Ann and Preston Hughes
PATRON
$5,000 - $9,999
Larry & Leisa Terrell
ENSEMBLE
$2,500-$4,999
Walmart
John Paul Alford
Matt Sample
Anne Porter
Hart Petit
1ST CHAIR
$1,000 - $,2499
