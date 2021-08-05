Drew and Melissa Townsend recently opened The Guitar Academy on the square in downtown Kosciusko.



New Physician of the Year James Dustin Gentry, MD, a Louisville family physician, was honored as New Physician of the Year for 2021 by the Mississippi Academy of Family Physicians (MAFP) at its Annual Meeting July 17-21. The MAFP was founded in 1949 and has more than 1,300 members statewide. Its New Physician of the Year award is given to one outstanding physician each year who completed residency within the last seven years. A native of Kosciusko, Dr. Gentry is a board-certified family physician who has practiced in Louisville for 7 years. As an attending physician at Winston Medical Center, he treats patients in the hospital, clinic, geri-psych unit, swing-bed, emergency department, and the long-term care facility. In addition, he serves as medical director for Quality Hospice. Dr. Gentry is a graduate of Holmes Community College, earned a bachelor’s degree in Biochemistry and Molecular Biology from Mississippi State University, and earned a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Texas at Tyler. Dr. Gentry earned his medical degree from the University of Mississippi School of Medicine and completed his three-year family medicine residency at University of Texas Health Northeast in Tyler, Texas. Dr. Gentry is a member of the MAFP Board of Directors. He will serve for the next two years in the American Academy of Family Physicians Congress of Delegates as one of Mississippi’s representatives. His previous service on the MAFP Advocacy Committee also led to being named to the Hospice Subcommittee for the Mississippi State Board of Medical Licensure. Dr. Gentry is chief of staff for the medical staff at Winston County, and serves on the Winston County Board of Supervisors’ COVID-19 Pandemic Task Force, advising local officials on best practices and medical policies. As Kosciusko's Tim Alford, MD, an MAFP past president, said about Dr. Gentry, “He is an excellent advocate for his patients in the legislative arena. He demands excellent care, as well as access to that care, for all Mississippians.” Dr. Gentry and his wife, Dawn, live in Louisville with their three daughters, Elizabeth, Evelyn, and Eleanor.