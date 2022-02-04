Kosciusko native and KFEE executive director Ginger Daniels shared her history in the Big Red Band, discussed chair donations, and provided information on the Skipworth Center’s progress.

Daniels graduated from Kosciusko High School in 1972. During her high school years, she was a majorette and flute player for Big Red under the leadership of Mickey Grove. Her favorite memories were performing at football games, and she remembers transitioning from twirling batons to twirling rifles.

“We were majorettes in the beginning, and then we switched over to rifles. Our little group were the ones that did the transition, so it was kind of a challenge,” she said. “It was great. I remember band trips, going to contests, and the friends (we) made too.”

Daniels later worked as the Associate Director of Alumni Affairs at the University of Mississippi Medical Center, a role she excelled in for 25 years until her retirement. She currently works part-time as Client Relationship Manager for MacKenzie and Associates in Kosciusko. Her years of serving in roles like these made her well equipped for the position as KFEE executive director due to her experience in public affairs and coordinated outreach.

Outreach is exactly what Daniels does for the KFEE, specifically in contacting former band members and KHS alumni, encouraging them to donate or be a part of the project to create the Skipworth Performing Arts Center.

“We've really been trying to reach out to classes and people that have Kosciusko ties,” she said. “To me, it's very important that we have this lovely facility here and develop it into a performing arts center.”

In fact, Daniels has donated a chair in memory of her parents, Jim and Tinnie Roby, which she said was very meaningful.

“It's very meaningful to their memory because Kosciusko was very dear to their heart. “They both grew up in Kosciusko, went to school here, and came back here and lived here all their lives,” she said. “So, just giving back to the community and education is important.”

Daniels said a lot of local businesses have stepped up in making donations, and she credited her former classmates Mike Brunt and Phillip Mink for their efforts in reaching former graduates and band members across the country.

Daniels said the next steps for the Skipworth Center project will include installing the donated chairs and renovating the restrooms.