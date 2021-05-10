On Apr. 1, Jeff Salter of San Antonio departed on a 9000-mile journey across the United States. Jeff’s friend Ben Cornu is traveling 800 miles of the trip with him. On Apr. 15, they stopped by the Visitor Information Center in Kosciusko to rest and recharge their electric bikes.

Salter is riding to celebrate 30 years since he started Caring Senior Service, a national homecare business and to launch “Close the Gap in Senior Care” movement to bring awareness to the needs of seniors across America.

Salter will be visiting 45 Caring locations and traveling to over 26 states during his journey. He is riding on an electric bike as a symbol of assistance and to show that with a little help, we can all achieve what we may have thought not possible.

The journey will take four months to complete and to highlight the safety needs of seniors. Salter is raising money to install grab bars in seniors’ homes.

To learn more about donating or to follow Salter on his journey, go to www.grabthebars.com.