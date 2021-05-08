The Samuel Hammond Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution met at the Mary Ricks Thornton Cultural Center on Apr. 8. Those in attendance were Pauline Brunt, Hollee Casey, Sarah Cheek, Carol Fiedler, Dorothy Harmon, Sandra Landrum, Anne Porter, and Patricia Proctor.

The chapter honored the winners of the American History Essay Contest, The Youth Citizenship Award Winners, and The DAR Good Citizen Winner.

Vice Regent Carol Fiedler, filling in for American History Chairman Mary Lou Faurot, presented the winners of the American History Essay Contest. The theme for this year’s contest marked the 250th anniversary of the Boston Massacre. Students were asked to imagine that they were living in Boston and, after witnessing the events of Mar. 5, describe their family’s discussion about the Boston Massacre and what role it played in organizing the colonists against the British King and Parliament. Winners were Garrison Landrum, son of Jennifer and Nathan Landrum, and Kellen Michael Moore, son of Kristen and Michael Moore. Each boy received a certificate and medal which was pinned on by their mothers. Both boys are students at Presbyterian Day School. Kellen Michael Moore is also the 1st place winner for the State Competition and 1st place winner in the Southeast district competition. His essay has been passed on for national judging.

The Youth Citizenship award is given to students who possess the qualities of honor, service, courage, leadership and patriotism. Youth Citizenship Co Chairman, Pauline Brunt, presented Ethel Junior High School student, Wyatt May, his certificate and medal which was pinned on by his mother. Wyatt is the son of Jamie May. The other winner from the Ethel Junior High, Autumn Sims, was unable to attend the ceremony. Autumn is the daughter of Angel and Johnny Sims. Youth Citizenship Co Chairman, Anne Porter, then presented Kosciusko Junior High Student, Akeelah Hunt, with her certificate and medal which was also pinned on by her mother. Akeelah is the daughter of Kenneth and Latisha Barron. The other winner from the Kosciusko Junior High School, Ty Ramage, was unable to attend. His grandfather, Dwight Myrick, was there to accept the award on Ty’s behalf. Ty is the son of Corrie and Craig Ramage.

To close out the ceremony, Vice Regent and Good Citizenship Chairman Carol Fiedler presented Ethel High School Senior, McKenna Graham, with a certificate and medal for being chosen as the DAR Good Citizen Winner as well as the DAR Good Citizen Essay winner. The Good Citizenship Award is intended to encourage and reward the qualities of good citizenship. McKenna is the daughter of Jennifer and Lynn Graham. McKenna is also a previous winner of the DAR Citizenship Award.

The next meeting for the Samuel Hammond Chapter is scheduled for May 8.