﻿Holmes Community College recently honored several alumni from Attala County.

Doris Belk

Holmes Community College honored Doris Belk of Kosciusko as its 2021 Alumna of the Year, among one of the college’s highest alumni honors.

Belk will be awarded this honor by the Holmes Alumni Association during a presentation in McDaniel Hall Auditorium on October 21. The presentation will be part of Holmes’ Homecoming festivities and Belk will also be recognized on the field prior to the game against Mississippi Delta Community College.

A native of Ethel, Belk graduated as valedictorian from Ethel High School where she was Mrs. Ethel High School, voted Most Likely to Succeed, a cheerleader, and captain of the girls’ basketball team. After high school, Belk graduated from Holmes in 1955 and continued on to Mississippi State University.

Belk is owner and president of Mitchell Metal Products, Inc., in Kosciusko which she built with her late husband, Dewitte Belk. Mitchell Metal is a privately-held and family-owned manufacturer of HVAC sheet metal products.

Belk’s dedication to the industry has led her to serve as a member of the Air Distribution Institute, Mississippi Manufacturers Association and National Association of Manufacturers.

Holmes has stayed close to her heart over the years as she is currently serving as the Holmes Board of Trustees secretary. She is also part of the Holmes Development Foundation Board of Directors and the Board of Governors serving as secretary.

Additionally, Belk participated on the Holmes fundraising committee to renovate and furnish the old President’s Home and the fundraising committee and furnishing committee for the Chapel on the Hill.

Among many of Belk’s talents, she is one of the many commissioned artist who have court house paintings from the Holmes District hanging in the Board of Trustee Board Room.

Belk continues to be active in her community by serving in Fun and Flower Garden Club of Kosciusko, as a Junior Auxiliary Life Member, as an Attala County Historical Society Board Member and a member of First Baptist Church.

Belk has two daughters, five grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

Dr. Brady Richardson

Dr. Brady Richardson was awarded the 2021 Holmes Community College Distinguished Service Award Recipient. Holmes Alumni Association gives out this deserving award to a committed individual who show dedicated service to Holmes Community College.

Richardson was very active on campus during his time in Goodman. He served as SGA President, voted Who’s Who, selected for Hall of Fame, played tennis, active on the scholar bowl team and a member of Phi Theta Kappa. Richardson achieved academic success at Holmes and was the valedictorian of the 1995 commencement.

After Holmes, Richardson continued on to Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Science. Then, he attended medical school at the University of Mississippi Medical Center where he earned a Doctor of Medicine.

Richardson completed his Residency at the University of Tennessee College of Medicine in Chattanooga. During his residency, Richardson earned the respect of his peers and was assigned chief resident.

Upon completing his residency, Richardson returned home to Attala County where he practiced with Premier Medical group as a partner from 2004-2014.

Currently, Richardson works for Baptist Medical in Mississippi as their emergency department Medical Director at the Attala and Leake hospitals. He also works as the Medical Director for Sta-Home Hospice.

Richardson serves as the Vice President of the Holmes Development Foundation at Holmes where he has shown dedicated service to the college.

Now, Richardson and his wife, Nicki, who also attended Holmes, live in Kosciusko with their children Layna, 18, Malone, 15, Maddie, 15, and Kai, 9, where they all are members of First Baptist Church and involved in numbers civic activities.

Dr. Dustin Gentry

The Holmes Community College 2021 Young Alumnus of the Year recipient is Dr. James “Dustin” Gentry.

Dr. Gentry is a native of Kosciusko and a 2005 graduate of Holmes. While attending Holmes, Dr. Gentry was very active on campus as editor of the Growl, an Ambassador, a member of Baptist Student Union and a member of Phi Theta Kappa where he severed as vice president. He received the Michael Klauk Award, the WY Sudduth Social Science Award and was selected for Hall of Fame.

After Holmes, Dr. Gentry continued on to Mississippi State University where he earned a Bachelor of Science in biochemistry and molecular biology. Following MSU, he went to University of Mississippi Medical Center where he earned his Doctorate of Medicine in 2011.

While doing his residency at the University of Texas Northeast from 2011-2014, Dr. Gentry earned his Master’s of Business Administration from the University from Texas at Tyler in 2014.

Dr. Gentry is currently serving as the attending physician and chief of medical staff at Winston Medical Center in Louisville. He also acts as associate medical director for Quality Hospice.

In 2021, the Mississippi Association of Family Physicians named Dr. Gentry Young Physician of the Year. He serves on the Board of Mississippi Academy of Family Physicians and is on the Legislative Action Committee as well.

Dr. Gentry and his wife Dawn, live in Louisville with their three children Elizabeth Grace, 6, Evelyn Ruth, 6, and Eleanor Kathryn, 3.