Masons from Bethel Lodge #107 made fruit baskets for widows and the home-bound in the community. Hesterville Eastern Star members helped make and distribute the baskets.

This year, each fruit basket contained homemade bread or cake made by Eastern Star members Tammy Strahan, Debra Strahan, Brenda Ramage Self, and Charlene Gray. Forty baskets were distributed throughout the community. Eastern Star members pictured with some of the baskets are, left to right, Debbie Strahan, Jerry Rosamond, Tammy Strahan, Carolyn McCrory and Bud McCrory.