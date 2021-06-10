﻿Kosy homecoming parade set

Kosciusko School District Homecoming Parade will be Thursday, Oct. 21, at 6 p.m. around the historic square of Kosciusko. The committee hopes to have more floats than ever before to support the Whippets in the 100-year celebration of Whippet football. Anyone with questions can contact Dr. Michelle Nowell at KLE. Go Whippets!!!

Are you a former Kosciusko homecoming queen?

In conjunction with the 100th year celebration of Kosciusko Whippet football, KHS would like to recognize former homecoming queens during the homecoming court presentation on Friday, Oct. 22. If you would like to participate, please contact Katy Carter at katy.carter@kosciuskoschools.com, or call the school office at 289-2424 by Oct. 15.

Teentober at the library

October is “Teentober” month at the Mid-Mississippi Regional Library System. Weekly activities have been planned for teens at each library branch, including the Attala County Library. Teens who participate will receive a free book and be entered into a drawing for a grand prize pack that includes a $50 Walmart gift card. It will also be giving away a pair of Bluetooth headphones to one lucky teen. The more activities completed, the more chances to win! Teens can enter the drawings by completing each week’s activity for up to four total chances to win. The first activity will be to locate items in our “I Spy” cabinet in the lobby during the week of Oct. 1-9. The second will be a candy guessing game which will be Oct. 11-16. The teen who guesses closest to the correct number will win the candy and the container. The third activity, Oct. 18-23, will be a library scavenger hunt, “Explore Your Library.” During the week of Oct. 25-30, teens will receive a Teentober bookmark to write what they think makes their library cool! Drawing winners will be announced on Nov. 3.

Howell family reunion

Malachia L. and Lavenia (Warren) Howell family reunion will be Sunday, Oct. 10, at Barnes Community Center in Leake County. Family and friends are invited to attend and bring a favorite food. Paper products will be provided.

Harvest Festival 2021

What better way to celebrate the changing of the seasons than a good old-fashioned fall Harvest Festival! Oct. 9, marks the 69th annual Harvest Festival sponsored by the French Camp Community Club. The fundraiser benefits the local churches as well as FCA.

The main attraction is the Auction where bidders can bid on handmade items— arts, crafts, quilts, squirrel feeders, furniture, picture frames, and more. Shop the Country Store for jellies and jams, sweet treats, and other homemade and handmade goodies. The Historical District will be filled with traditional arts and crafts demonstrations. Enjoy watching the sorghum mill before buying some to take home. Children will delight in horseback and buggy rides and lots of good food will be available. Bring the entire family for this fun day.

“JUPITER; Giant of the Solar System!”

Rainwater Observatory in French Camp Mississippi will be offering a free program for this season called Jupiter: Giant of the Solar System!". This generously sponsored program is part of the 4-County Electric Foundation “Exploring the Heavens” series! It will be presented on Friday, Oct. 8, starting at 7:00 p.m. by Edwin Faughn, director of Rainwater Observatory.

Rainwater Observatory and Planetarium is located one mile east of the Natchez Trace Parkway off MS Highway 413 near the village of French Camp in Mississippi. Come early and enjoy dinner at the Council House, another support ministry of French Camp Academy.

For more information contact Edwin Faughn at Rainwater Observatory: 662-547-7283 or info@rainwaterobservatory.org.

Community events from the KAP

• Fall Festival – Oct. 23 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Kosy Pocket Park

• Safety Parade (Halloween) – Oct. 28 from 3:30 to 5 p.m. around the Square

• Christmas Lighting – Nov. 18 at 5:30 p.m. around the Square

• Merry Marketplace - Nov. 21 through Dec. 21 at the Kosciusko-Attala Partnership

• Christmas Open House – Nov. 21

• Christmas Parade – Dec. 6 at 6:30 p.m. around the Square

Faith Temple Pentecostal Church gospel singing

Faith Temple Pentecostal Church, Kosciusko, will hold a gospel singing program this fall, Oct. 31, at the Boys and Girls Club called, ‘Coming out singing.’ This gospel program is for all those from surrounding churches who love to sing and would like to participate in making this program and community choir a blast. The event will feature special tv guest singers from Alabama and from the Mississippi Mass Choir of Jackson, along with other local groups. Should the date be changed due to COVID, updated information will be published in The Star-Herald. If you are interested in singing, call Lisa Riley at 662-582-0768 or 662-289-7272.