﻿Howell’s family reunion

Malachia L. and Lavenia (Warren) Howell family reunion will be Sunday, Oct. 10, at Barnes Community Center in Leake County. Family and friends are invited to attend and bring a favorite food. Paper products will be provided.

Yockanookany River Fest

The Yockanookany River Fest will be held in McCool from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 2.

McCool fish fry Oct. 2

The McCool volunteer fire department will have a fish fry Saturday, Oct. 2, from 4:30 to 8 p.m. Cost is $10 per plate, dine in or carry out. Muson Crossing will be there providing entertainment. Contact Larry Wheeless at (662) 582-6863 for more information.

Harvest Festival 2021

What better way to celebrate the changing of the seasons than a good old-fashioned fall Harvest Festival! Oct. 9, marks the 69th annual Harvest Festival sponsored by the French Camp Community Club. The fundraiser benefits the local churches as well as FCA.

The main attraction is the auction where you can bid on handmade items— arts, crafts, quilts, squirrel feeders, furniture, picture frames, and more. Shop the Country Store for jellies and jams, sweet treats, and other homemade and handmade goodies. The Historical District will be filled with traditional arts and crafts demonstrations. Enjoy watching the sorghum mill before buying some to take home. Children will delight in horseback and buggy rides and lots of good food will be available. Bring the entire family for this fun day.

Carrollton Pilgrimage

Mark your calendar for Saturday, Oct. 2, if you enjoyed hearing Mack Allen Smith and the Flames at the Carrollton Community House, The Town and Country Club in Greenwood, or one of the many other venues where they thrilled audiences with their rockabilly country music through the years. At 10 a.m. in front of the Carrollton Courthouse, a Mississippi Historic Marker honoring Mack Allen and the Flames will be unveiled as part of the Pioneer Day Music on The Square. The marker will be installed in front of the Community House before they play Saturday evening at 6:30 p.m. You won’t want to miss this opportunity to visit with Mack Allen and the Flames at the Courthouse or to hear them once again at the Community House.

While you are at the Courthouse, enjoy the Cobbins Brothers, the Como Sisters, the Slayton Family, the Bear Marsh MB Choir, and emcee for the day Benny Rigby. Bring your chair and sit a while to enjoy the music. Or take a walk around the Square to find gifts from our vendors. Be sure to find the Antiquities Society booth early and buy your limited-edition Christmas ornament featuring the Cotesworth Library. Your nose will lead you to our wonderful food prepared by Small Time Hot Dogs, D & P Concessions, and Guy’s Catfish. Or walk around town with our free Walking Tour app to learn about the architecture and history of so many of the historic buildings in Carrollton. Visit the Merrill Museum across from the Courthouse and see the Country Music Trail and Writers Trail markers and our new Carroll County Musicians & Their Music. All the music events, walking tour app, and museum are free, but donations are appreciated.

A special service will be held at the courthouse at 1 p.m. to honor Michael H. Ball, the only Carroll County serviceman killed in the Vietnam War. The service will be hosted by the local VFW Post which is named for Ball. Brigadier General Robert “Doug” Ferguson will be the speaker.

Six homes and several churches will be open as part of the Pilgrimage Tour, open Oct. 1 and 2. A bargain at $25 for adults and $10 for school-age children, the Pilgrimage tour will showcase architecture common from the 1840s to the early 20th century. Take your time and see some on Friday and Saturday, along with the Pioneer Day Festival on Saturday. Tickets purchased on Friday are good for Saturday as well. Tickets may be purchased at the headquarters, located in the Carrollton Town Hall Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. This year, they will be accepting credit card payments through Square which includes a convenience fee.

More information can be found at the VisitCarrolltonMs.com website, or call 662-392-4810.

Yockanookany River fest set for Oct. 2

Head to McCool for the Yockanookany River Fest on Saturday, Oct. 2. The town is looking forward to hosting food and craft vendors, enjoying entertainment, and fellowshipping with lots of friends. Come enjoy a day of good family fun.

Upcoming community events from the KAP

• Fall Festival – Oct. 23 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Kosy Pocket Park

• Safety Parade (Halloween) – Oct. 28 from 3:30 to 5 p.m. around the Square

• Christmas Lighting – Nov. 18 at 5:30 p.m. around the Square

• Merry Marketplace - Nov. 21 through Dec. 21 at the Kosciusko-Attala Partnership

• Christmas Open House – Nov. 21

• Christmas Parade – Dec. 6 at 6:30 p.m. around the Square

Faith Temple Pentecostal Church gospel singing

Faith Temple Pentecostal Church, Kosciusko, will hold a gospel singing program this fall, October 31, at the Boys and Girls Club called, ‘Coming out singing.’ This gospel program is for all those from surrounding churches who love to sing and would like to participate in making this program and community choir a blast. The event will feature special tv guest singers from Alabama and from the Mississippi Mass Choir of Jackson, along with other local groups. Should the date be changed due to COVID, updated information will be published in The Star-Herald. If you are interested in singing, call Lisa Riley at 662-582-0768 or 662-289-7272.