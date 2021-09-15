Rocky Point Baptist Church

HOMECOMING - Sunday, Sept. 26 at 10:45 a.m. Rocky Point Baptist Church in Leake County. Meal will follow after service. Bro. Allen Peoples will be the speaker.

Open Door Baptist Church

TENT REVIVAL - Sept. 19-22 at 6:30 p.m. each night. Speaker will be Bro. Bobby Bates. on the 20th and 21st Alan Sibley and The Magnolia Ramblers will do the music. Come be with us.

Hope Alive Church

Located at 2084 Attala Rd 2084 in the old Williamsville Assembly of God building. It is a new Bible-believing, spirit-filled, non-denominational church. We would like to take this time to welcome the community to join us in worship this week under the leadership of Pastor Matthew Harrison. Sunday School will begin Sept. 5. There will be a nursery available. Service time is from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon. For more information, call 662-289-2915.

New Providence Cemetery

New Providence Cemetery in Carmack will hold the Annual Meeting on Sunday, Oct. 3 at 11:00 am. There will be “dinner on the grounds” potluck style, so bring your favorite dish!

Rocky Point Cemetery

Rocky Point Cemetery committee is asking that all interested parties in the upkeep of said cemetery, make donations at this time. Make donations payable to: Rocky Point Cemetery in care of Gregg Moore, 3905 Rocky Point Rd, Carthage MS 39051.

Ethel Baptist Church

Youth Minister needed. No-Vocational position. Sunday morning and Wednesday nights. Contact Pastor Matt Steed, 662-582-6450 with questions.

Springdale Cemetery

The Springdale Cemetery (located on Hwy 19 between West and Kosciusko) cannot properly be maintained without your financial help. If you have family buried there, please send your donations to: Terry Green, 1520 County Line Road, West, MS 39192. I’d appreciate your support for your “loved ones” sake.

Center Cemetery

Those interested in contributing to the maintenance/upkeep of Center Cemetery on Attala Road 5131 in the Center Community, should send a check to Center Cemetery Fund, 695 Attala Road 5131, Kosciusko MS 39090-6272.

Stonewall Chapel and Cemetery Fund

If you would like to donate in memory of family members or friends for the care and maintenance of Stonewall Chapel and Cemetery property located on Stonewall Road (County Road 2101), please mail your donations to Stonewall Cemetery Fund, P.O. Box 2214, Madison, MS 39130. We, the committee and families of the loved ones, deeply appreciate your contributions. If you have any questions or concerns, email stonewallcemetery.ethel@gmail.com or send mail to the above address.

