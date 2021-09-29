Ethel High School will have homecoming on Friday, Oct. 8, at 6 p.m. before the 7 tipoff with the Hamilton Lions. The 2021 homecoming court has been chosen and consists of senior maids Abbie Ellington, Bailey Engle, Jasmine Johnson, and Jayia Johnson, junior maids Kaylyn Barrett and Macee Sisson; sophomore maids Jalynn Black and Lizzy Rae Ellington, freshman maids Tearshanae Mallet and Mollie Sisson, eighth grade maids Sadee Cummins and Debra Shaw; and seventh grade maids Darihana Brown and Katherine McCuller.