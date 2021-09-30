﻿The Kosciusko Whippets softball team picked out their state championship bling after their big win at the end of the season and celebrated the arrival of their rings with a ceremony during the Whippets football game Friday night.

The entire state championship team was on-hand Friday night at Landrum Field for their ring ceremony. The team came back from behind repeatedly in stunning fashion during the championship series last spring, showing real grit when the odds were stacked against them. Friday night was one more chance for team members (some of whom have since graduated from KHS) and staff to gather and celebrate.



Submitted / Allison Schuler 2021 senior team members KC Schuler, Emma Rush, Kelly Hood, and Emmagail Kelly with Coach Tony Terry (middle).



