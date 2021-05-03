The Mid-MS Regional Library System is excited to announce the hours at the Attala County Library will be expanding for the public starting May 3. Library guests will be able to visit the library Monday – Friday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. With these expanded hours, library patrons will have more time to perform research for school, search for a job, explore the genealogy room, or simply browse the collection.

“We are happy to be able to expand our hours of operation to better meet the needs of our community,” said Attala County Librarian, Charla Grace. “We know our patrons have busy schedules, and we want to do everything we can to make sure they are able to stop by the library when it is convenient for them.”

The library is also available 24/7 online at midmisslib.com where patrons can download free e-books, audiobooks, stream movies or TV shows, get free online tutoring via Brainfuse HelpNow, or use one of our many databases.

For more information, call or visit your local branch library, or the library’s website at www.midmisslib.com. All library services are made possible thanks to the continued financial support of our local elected officials.