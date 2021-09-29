The City of Kosciusko has implemented a new way for residents to receive information about local happenings, weather alerts, or events within the city — text alerts.

For news alerts, text KALERTS to (844) 599-2525. For event alerts, text KEVENTS to (844) 599-2525.

Flyers are being put up in local parks, businesses, and other locations throughout the city with QR codes attached. QR codes, abbreviated for quick response, are two-dimensional barcodes that take smartphone users to online information. Instead of texting the provided number above, residents can simply use their phone cameras to scan the QR code and sign up for alerts.