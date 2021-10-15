The Kosciusko High School band was invited to participate in the American Legion parade in New York City in August of 1952. The 75-member band, under the direction of Willis Glen Skipworth, also principal of Kosciusko High School, accepted the invitation and began the arduous task of fundraising for the 10-day trip, which included a stop in Washington, D.C.

According to the May 1, 1952, edition of The Star Herald, civic clubs throughout the city “…unanimously agreed to conduct a fund-raising drive making it possible for the Kosciusko high school band to attend the national convention of the American Legion in New York City.” The civic club leaders, as well as the Fred Wasson Post No. 44 of the American Legion, worked together the raise the $7,000 needed for the trip. The Star Herald donated $50 to the cause during the drive.

The Star Herald recently interviewed four of the band members who remember that trip from 69 years ago. Tom Wasson, Ann Carter, Reba Goss, and Ellen Pettit all provided their recollections of that trip.

All four recalled that unfortunately, Skipworth tragically took his own life on June 24, 1952, just a few days before the band was to begin rehearsals on June 30 for the parade. Although there was some discussion of canceling the trip and using the funds raised as a memorial to Mr. Skipworth, the school board ultimately decided to hire Mr. James S. Fisher as the new band director. Fisher undertook the job of preparing the band and taking it to New York City. A few of the other chaperones for the trip were David Wasson of the American Legion, Mrs. Grady Simmons, and Mrs. Rebecca Thornton Fair.

According to Tom Wasson, who played the trombone, the group rode to Meridian in cars, where they caught the train to Washington, D.C. He remembered changing trains in Chattanooga, then they went on to Washington, D.C., where they toured the sights and later played on the steps of the Capitol. They also took a picture in front of the Tadeusz Kosciuszko memorial while there.

In addition to the Kosciuszko memorial, the students saw the Lincoln Memorial, the Washington Monument, Mt. Vernon, and the tomb of the unknown soldier.

From Washington, D.C., the group boarded a train to New York City. Reba Goss, a majorette, said that they stayed in the Paris Hotel, four people to a room. All of the ones interviewed recalled how hot it was in New York in August.

“It was very hot and tiring, and we marched 49 blocks,” remembered Wasson.

One of the highlights during the New York parade was seeing President Eisenhower.

“He was in the bleachers on the sidelines, and it was amazing to actually see him,” said Goss.

In addition to touring the Empire State Building, Ellis Island, the Statue of Liberty, and Chinatown in New York City, the students had the choice of going to a Yankees game or to Radio City Music Hall to see the Rockettes. Although Pettit, Carter, and Goss chose the Rockettes, Wasson went to the ball game.

“I chose to go to the Yankees game, and still have memories of a lot of the players I got to see. I really remember that trip fondly and think of it every now and then,” Wasson said.

Pettit, who was a majorette at the time, remembered that the parade was at 2 p.m.

Ellen Pettit poses with her 69-year-old majorette uniform and yearbook. Karen Fioretti / The Star-Herald

“I had been in the band, but it was my first parade as a majorette. Some of the other majorettes and I had been to a baton twirling institute at Ole Miss, and we could toss those batons high in the air and even crisscross with each other. I still have my baton, my majorette hat, and my uniform,” she said. “Mrs. Beckham made our uniforms, and I’m not sure why, but we cut the sleeves out of them before the trip. We also had white boots and we made our own tassels for them out of red yarn.”

Pettit even recalled some of the music that the band played.

“Mr. Skipworth loved the John Phillips Sousa marches. We played them a lot, especially ‘The Stars and Stripes Forever,’” she said.

Carter, a French horn player, also remembered the day being very hot and that the parade was six miles long.

“After we had climbed up the steps to the Washington Monument and the Empire State Building, our legs were in bad shape! I remember how exhausted we were at the end of that parade,” Carter recalled.

Goss also remembered being exhausted at the end of the trip.

“Toward the end of the trip, we went to see the movie Ivanhoe with Elizabeth Taylor. I mainly remember that we were so tired that a lot of us went to sleep during the movie,” she said with a laugh.

No one remembered quite when the “Big Red” moniker started.

“We were the Kosciusko High School Band. I’m not sure when the name ‘Big Red’ came into use, probably many years later,” said Pettit.

Both Pettit and Carter recalled the original “Big Red” vividly.

“His name was Donald Tucker, and he was a burly tuba player with red hair. Of course, we nicknamed him ‘Big Red,’” said Carter.

All of the former band members are pleased to know that Mr. Skipworth will be honored with the Skipworth Performing Arts Center and are enthusiastic about the project and the work of the Kosciusko Foundation for Excellence in Education (KFEE).

“I think it’s wonderful, and it will be one of the best places around for performances,” said Pettit about the Center. “I really appreciate all of the work that Dr. Alford and Mary Al are putting into this project.”

Carter agreed.

“Dr. Alford has really done a wonderful job. He is certainly an outstanding citizen,” said Carter, who remembers the 1952 trip fondly, saying, “It was a wonderful trip, and I’m so glad that the band is still important in Kosciusko.”