﻿Frederick Zollicoffer Woodward

7th and 8th Drum Major, Kosciusko High School Band, 1939 and 1940, W. G. Skipworth, director

“Fred Woodward, who was drum major for two years, was the first to be flanked by beautiful majorettes. In 1939 he was assisted by Eleanor McMillan, now of Washington, D.C., and Gertrude Triplett, who is attending Millsaps.”

This quotation is by Stokes Sanders, Jr., Kosciusko native, outstanding former KHS Band member, and current student of Journalism at L.S.U. Sanders and several others wrote stories in the “L.S.U. JOURNALISM STUDENTS EDITION OF THE STAR HERALD” dated April 23, 1942. This edition was devoted exclusively to news of the KHS Band.

Frederick Z. Woodward

In 1939 at State Band Contest, the KHS Band won a Superior Rating and received a plaque denoting its achievement.

In addition to being a member of the KHS Band, Fred was also a member of the KHS Football Team.

Fred’s niece, Marcia Woodward Penn, relates that Fred’s daughter, Linda remembers her father telling about his changing uniforms at halftime. He wore his football uniform and played the first half of the game, then changed to his drum major uniform for the halftime performance and afterward changed into his football uniform which he wore until he played the rest of the game. Marcia Penn confirms the well-known legend.

Fred was an active member of the Presbyterian Church of Kosciusko.

The music festival medal.

After graduating from Kosciusko High School, Fred attended Bob Jones College, which later became Bob Jones University. While at Bob Jones, he became President of the Student Body, and held a host of other honors including President of the Christian Endeavor, Vice-President of the Literary Society Pi Gamma Delta, and Captain of the Track Team.

After graduation from Bob Jones, he attended Columbia Theological Seminary where he received the Master of Divinity Degree. He was ordained by Brazos Presbytery in Texas.

In 1949 and for two years, he did graduate study at the New College University of Edinburgh, Scotland, fulfilling requirements for a Ph.D. Degree. King College in Bristol, Tennessee, bestowed a Doctor of Divinity Degree upon him in 1976.