﻿On 06-23-2021, Steven E. Jolly, a 38-year-old white male from Kosciusko, was arrested for contempt of court and possession of paraphernalia on Goldman Street by Officer Brandon Crowson.

On 06-23-2021, Melvin Moore, a 41-year-old black male form Kosciusko, was arrested for contempt of court and possession of alcohol in a city park at Jason Niles Park by Officer Casey Pounders.

On 06-25-2021, Anthony A. Manson, a 31-year-old black male from Kosciusko, was arrested for disturbance in a public place on Highway 12 East by Lt. Cody Williams.

On 06-25-2021, Mickella S. Roby, a 23-year-old black female from Sallis, was arrested for contempt of court on West Adams Street by Officer Roy Bell.

On 06-25-2021, Dusty J. Lutts, a 35-year-old white male from Carthage, was arrested for contributing to the delinquency of a minor on West Adams Street by Officer Roy Bell.

On 06-26-2021, Joey R. Simmons, a 40-year-old white male from Weir, was arrested for Contempt of Court on West Adams Street by Officer Braxton Goza.

On 06-26-2021, William K. Irvin, a 41-year-old white male from McCool, was arrested for failure to appear in court by Captain Devante Lewis with assistance from Leake County Sheriff's Office.

On 06-28-2021, Darius L. Ellis, a 28-year-old black male from Kosciusko, was arrested for discharging a firearm in the city limits on West Adams Street by Investigator Greg Collins.

On 06-28-2021, Joshua Carlile, a 39-year-old white male from Kosciusko, was arrested for contempt of court, false identifying information, possession of paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and misdemeanor possession of controlled substance on Highway 35 South by Officer Brandon Crowson.

On 07-01-2021, Brady Dawson, 47-year-old black male from Kosciusko, was arrested for contempt of court on Highway 12 West by Officer Braxton Goza.

On 07-01-2021, Dretavis D. Tolar, a 20-year-old black male from Kosciusko, was arrested for possession of paraphernalia, misdemeanor possession of controlled substance and contempt of court on Lee Street by Officer Casey Pounders.

On 07-01-2021, Luther A. Unger, a 44-year-old black male from Sallis, was arrested for felony possession of controlled substance, suspended driver's license and expired tag on Highway 12 West by Investigator Greg Collins.

On 7-06-2021, Melvin Moore, a 41-year-old black male from Kosciusko, was arrested for contempt of court on Lucas Street by Lt. Cody Williams.

On 07-06-2021, Justin B. Ware, a 35-year-old white male from Kosciusko, was arrested for contempt of court on West Adams Street by Lt. Cody Williams.

On 07-06-2021, Timmy T. Lewis, a 49-year-old black male from Sallis, was arrested for contempt of court on Goodman Street by Lt. Cody Williams.

On 7-07-2021, Shaniqua L. Young, a 29-year-old black female from Kosciusko, was arrested for DUI-second offense, suspended driver's license-second offense, insurance law-first offense and Disobeying a Traffic Control Device on 5th Avenue by Officer Braxton Goza.

On 7-08-2021, Michael R. Pankey, Jr., a 43-year-old white male from Clinton, was arrested for suspended driver's license and disregard for a traffic device on Highway 35 South by Officer Jerry Erving.

On 07-10-2021, Dianna Culp, a 48-year-old black female from Salli,s was arrested for DUI-second offense and insurance law-first offense on Old Vaiden Road by Officer Braxton Goza.

On 07-11-2021, Ryan S. Branch, a 28-year-old white male from Kosciusko was arrested for Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Suspended Driver's License and Improper Equipment on Veterans Memorial Drive by Officer Braxton Goza.

On 07-12-2021, Adrian L. Sharkey, a 29-year-old black male from Kosciusko was arrested for Contempt of Court on Parkway Drive by Officer Jaroderick Teague.

On 07-15-2021, Percy K. Fletcher, Jr., a 40-year-old black male from Carthage was arrested for DUI-2nd Offense, Suspended Driver's License, Insurance Law-1st Offense, Open Container Law, Improper Equipment and Contempt of Court on Veterans Memorial Drive by Officer Braxton Goza.