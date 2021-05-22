﻿On 04-30-2021, Isaac Blocker, a 34-year-old black male from Kosciusko, was arrested for suspended driver's license on East South Street by Investigator Martin Roby.

On 04-30-2021, Alphonzo Woolie, a 30-year-old black male from Kosciusko, was arrested for carrying a concealed weapon and possession of marijuana on West Haven Drive by Investigator Greg Collins.

On 04-30-2021, Corvan D. Williams, a 28-year-old black male from Kosciusko, was arrested for no driver's license and insurance law-first offense on West Haven Drive by Investigator Greg Collins.

On 05-01-2021, Johnathan C. Roundtree, a 36-year-old black male from Kosciusko, was arrested for DUI-felony and no driver's license on Highway 12 West by Officer Jose Martinez.

On 05-01-2021, Dishanizua R. Cross, a 27-year-old black female from Kosciusko, was arrested for vicious dog violation on North Wells Street by Officer Wilbert Nelson.

On 05-03-2021, Greg R. Taylor, a 55-year-old white male from Kosciusko, was arrested for abusive calls of an emergency phone on Highway 12 East by Captain Devante Lewis.

On 05-04-2021, Michael R. Thompson, a 46-year-old white male from Union, was arrested for possession of marijuana in a vehicle, possession of paraphernalia, no driver's license, and switched tag on Valley Road by Investigator Elizabeth Miller.

On 05-04-2021, Jennifer M. Kilgore, a 44-year-old white female from Jackson, was arrested for a MDOC probation violation on Valley Road by Investigator Elizabeth Miller.

On 05-05-2021, Greg R. Taylor, a 55-year-old white male from Kosciusko, was arrested for shoplifting-second offense on Highway 12 East by Officer Wilbert Nelson.

On 05-05-2021, Domingo R. Perez, a 23-year-old hispanic male from Forest, was arrested for no driver's license, insurance law-first offense and careless driving on Highway 12 East by Officer Wilbert Nelson.

On 05-06-2021, William R. Chunn, a 26-year-old white male from Kosciusko, was arrested for contempt of court, no tag, and insurance law-first Offense on Highway 12 East by Officer Travis Quesnot.