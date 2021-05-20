A joint effort of the Attala County Sheriff’s Department and the Kosciusko Police Department led to the arrest of six individuals. Law enforcement seized 250 grams of marijuana, 212 ecstasy pills, 19 oxycodone (Percocet) tablets, a set of scales, $3,000 in cash, and two handguns a semiautomatic pistol and a 9-millimeter.

The arrests occurred on West North Street near the old Pee Wee Patch.

Arrests included the following:

Arkeith Howard, 31, of Jackson, for possession of marijuana and paraphernalia resulting in a misdemeanor, enhanced due to having a weapon. Fines totalled $1,092.50.

Eugene Luckett, 35, of Canton, a misdemeanor for petit larceny and a felony for possession of ecstasy, a controlled substance. Luckett’s bond was set at $30,000.

Jarrell Pierce, 39, of Kosciusko, for an old $2,500 fine for contempt of court, a misdemeanor for possession of marijuana, and two felony counts of possession of controlled substances — 11 ecstasy and 19 oxycodone tablets. Pierce received a $10,000 bond on each felony, but has yet to bond out of jail.

Kenneth Hodges, 31, of Jackson, a misdemeanor for possession of a controlled substance and felony possession of marijuana.

Andrew Washington, 43, of Kosciusko, two felony charges for possession of a controlled substance, ecstasy pills and possession of marijuana. He also had a pending charge for contempt of court, bringing the bond total to $30,614.

Amadeus Lipsey, 34, of Kosciusko, a misdemeanor for possession of marijuana and a felony possession charge for a controlled substance, ecstasy pills. His bond was set at $20,000.

The arrests came as the Attala County Sheriff’s department attempted to deliver an indictment to Lipsey for trafficking narcotics. They asked the Kosciusko police to accompany them since the location where they expected to find Lipsey was within the city limits.

“We had multiple arrest warrants for Lipsey, and we received a tip that he was at that residence with a large crowd outside. There were people outside standing around vehicles with the doors open. You could smell marijuana as soon as you stepped out of the vehicle. We had our K-9 Unit with us, and I think that was a big deterrent,” Attala County Chief Deputy Zelie Shaw told The Star-Herald.

Kosciusko Police Chief Herbert Dew said the arrests were the result of collaboration between the departments.

“It was a good group effort between the city and the county,” said Dew.