A fatal shooting in McCool yesterday resulted in the deaths of a married couple.

Attala County Sheriff Tim Nail identified the victims as Melvin Gibson, a 74-year-old white male, and his wife, Janice Gibson, a 63-year-old white female. The shooting occurred around 11 a.m. at their residence on Attala Road 2120 off the Natchez Trace. Both individuals were found dead on law enforcement's arrival from gunshot wounds.

According to Nail, the incident is still under investigation and the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has been called in for assistance along with the state crime lab. The bodies of the victims were sent to the state crime lab for autopsies. No third parties seem to be involved at this time, but this remains an ongoing investigation.