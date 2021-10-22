Two black males sustained gunshot wounds overnight in Kosciusko.

According to Mayor Tim Kyle, the incident occurred during a homecoming party at or near the Bobcat facility on Tipton Street. A fight broke out just after 12:30 a.m. at the intersection of Tipton and East South streets, leading to the gunfire and injuries, he said.

Both males — each of whom sustained gunshot wounds to the leg area — were initially treated at Baptist Memorial Hospital-Attala. Their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening. No other details about those injured are currently available.

No arrests have been made at this time, and the mayor said Kosciusko police are following leads and the incident remains under investigation.

Stay with The Star-Herald online for updates to this breaking news story.