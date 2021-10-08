Christopher Wray was officially named the next Kosciusko Police Chief at Friday morning’s special called Aldermen meeting in a 4-1 vote.

Ward One Alderman James Culpepper, Ward Three Alderman Robert Ellis, Ward Four Alderman Jeffrey Woods, and Alderman-at-Large Earl Price each voted in favor of hiring Wray, with Ward Two Alderman Henry Daniel dissenting.

“I have nothing against Mr. Wray or anything like that,” said Daniel. “I’m voting according to my conscience.”

Wray, a 39-year-old Kosciusko native, graduated from Kosciusko High School in 2000 before attending the University of Mississippi, where he graduated with a bachelor's degree in criminal justice and minored in psychology. According to the Oxford School District’s website, Wray has worked in the Oxford Police Department for the last 14 years and served in several roles including patrolman, DUI enforcement unit, Patrol Sergeant, Patrol Lieutenant, SWAT team leader and commander, and currently school resource officer at Central Elementary School. Wray is of Christian faith and fathers one five-year-old girl.

