Funeral arrangements have been made for Brittany Jones, one of the two victims in last week’s double homicide in Meridian.

A visitation will be held Friday, June 17, from noon to 6 p.m. at Mapp Funeral Home in Forest, according to funeral home officials.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 18, at Green Grove MB Church on Tanglewood Road in the Lake and Lawrence area. The church is located just west of the Tanglewood Camp and Retreat Center.

Both the visitation and the funeral are open to the public.

Jones died on June 9 after sustaining gunshot wounds. Officer Kennis Croom also died in the incident responding to the disturbance call.

D’Ante Bender, 31, of Newton, who is accused of killing both Jones and Croom, has been charged with first degree murder and capital murder.