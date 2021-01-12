﻿Ethel Christmas parade

A Christmas parade will be held in downtown Ethel at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 11.

The theme is “A Night in Christmas Toyland,” and all are welcome to enter to participate. Those in the parade will line up in the Ethel Baptist Church parking lot at 5 p.m.

If you’d like to be in the parade, contact Gwen Sims at 662-792-6860 or Christina Johnson at 662-310-2945 for an entry form.

Sallis Christmas Parade set for Dec. 13

The town of Sallis will host a Christmas parade on Monday, Dec. 13. The theme is "It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas."

Polar Express coming to downtown Kosciusko

The Polar Express is coming to downtown Kosciusko Tuesday, Dec. 7, and Wednesday, Dec. 8, from 5 to 8 p.m. each evening. Rides will begin in front of the Kosciusko Attala Partnership office. For more information, contact the KAP office at 662-289-2981.

Other events include:

• Merry Marketplace - Through Dec. 21 at the Kosciusko-Attala Partnership.

• Christmas Parade – Dec. 6 at 6:30 p.m. around the Square.

• Carriage Rides — Monday, Dec. 13 and Monday, Dec. 20. Cost is $5 and free for kids 2 and under.

Library hosts concert Dec. 11

The Attala County Library will be sponsoring a FREE concert during the holiday season. Alan Sibley & the Magnolia Ramblers will be performing at the Mary Ricks Thornton Cultural Center on Saturday, Dec. 11, at 6 p.m.

Live nativity events

On Thursday, Dec. 16, and Friday, Dec. 17, First Baptist Church in Kosciusko will hold its live nativity.

First United Methodist Church in Kosciusko will hold theirs on Sunday, Dec. 19.

Attala County Library announces closures

The Attala County Library will be closed part of the day on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. The library will be closed from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. The library will also close early — at 5 p.m. — on Monday, Dec. 6, for the Kosciusko Christmas Parade.

Bluegrass gospel singing

There will be a bluegrass gospel singing on Sunday, Dec. 5 at 4 p.m. at Fellowship Congregational Methodist Church located at 1510 Hwy 35 in Carthage, MS. It will feature Alan Sibley & The Magnolia Ramblers. Everyone is invited! For more information call (662) 617-3744.