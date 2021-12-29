﻿Open Door Baptist Church

(see submitted photo) Ms. Jane Overstreet was recently honored for her years of service as song leader for Open Door Baptist Church. She was presented a plaque by Rev. Eddie Pearce, pastor of Open Door Baptist Church.

Parkway Baptist Church

Parkway Baptist Church invites ALL ladies who wish to attend a 6-week Bible Study in the Books of 1st, 2nd, 3rd John. Each Wednesday for six weeks, beginning January 5, 2022, at the Noon hour, you are invited to attend Bible Study in the Fellowship Hall of Parkway Baptist Church at 1020 South Huntington Street, Kosciusko, MS. You may bring your lunch and something to drink. Parkway will provide cups and ice. The study will begin at 12:15 and end at 12:45 so that those working can have the opportunity to attend also. Please BRING YOUR BIBLE, PAPER and PEN/PENCIL for taking notes. There will be weekly handouts. Come Join In As We GROW TOGETHER!!

Faith Temple

(see submitted photo) Pastor Lillie V. Apiyo congratulates (left to right) Helen Brown, Mary Young, and Patricia Hill for Bible Drill Excellence 2021! The ladies completed Faith Temple's monthly challenge to memorize and recite pre-selected scriptures to team leaders. Their commitment was outstanding and appreciated.

Palestine Missionary Baptist Church

Palestine M.B. Church on MS Hwy 14 West, Kosciusko, opened back up full-time on May 9, 2021. We are asking all members to come back. We cordially invite all churches to come and visit with us on the 2nd and 4th Sunday. Sunday school at 10:00am. Regular services at 11:00am. Please come and worship with us.

