Mid-Mississippi Regional Library System (MMRLS) has partnered with the Mississippi Braves located in Pearl, MS, to present Braves Bookworms. Students in grades pre-k thru 8th grade who reside in Attala, Holmes, Leake, Montgomery, and Winston Counties can participate in the Braves Bookworms reading challenge via the Beanstack app.

To start the Beanstack reading challenge, visit mmrls.beanstack.org or download the Beanstack app in the Apple or Google Play stores. New users will have to register in the Beanstack app while returning users can log in and begin immediately. A parent letter is also required and is available online (midmisslib.com/braves) and at your library. Any student who completes the required 400 minutes of reading and returns the completed parent letter by April 1 will receive two free tickets to a 2022 Braves regular-season home game that takes place between April 8 – June 15.

“We know a lot of children and teens in our service area participate in the baseball summer leagues, so we wanted to combine their love of baseball with their love of reading. We are excited to partner with the Mississippi Braves for this event and provide our students with an opportunity to attend a minor league baseball game,” said Lindsay Fitts, Youth Services Coordinator.

For more information about this event and all library services, call or visit your local MMRLS branch library or the library’s website at: midmisslib.com. All library services are made possible thanks to the continued financial support of our local elected officials.