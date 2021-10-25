Kosciusko Police Chief Chris Wray announced today that KPD investigators arrested and charged Sammie L. Kirklin and Jarvis Johnson with two counts each of aggravated assault for the homecoming shooting that occurred on Tipton Street on Oct. 23.

As previously reported, a fight broke out just after 12:30 a.m. at the intersection of Tipton and East South streets, leading to gunfire and non-life-threatening injuries.

Both males — each of whom sustained gunshot wounds to the leg area — were treated at Baptist Memorial Hospital-Attala.