To the Editor:

Let me take this opportunity to give honor to God for making C.H.I.L.D. Ahead Project possible for its 34th annual Easter Egg Hunt. We thank the parents of the children who participated, to those who volunteered — Pealie Miller; Roshanda Daniel; Tyler Albin; Willie Roby (West Constable); Kosciusko Fire’s Captain Jake Cummins, Lt. Donald Martin, and firefighter Jordan Wallace; Kosciusko-Attala Career Tech Center’s Counselor Tracy Hardy and secretary Reagan Pope; FFA students Latisha Roby, Taylor Stewart, Shawnessy Martin, Samuel Granger, Me’Kyle Riley and teacher Kenneth Georgia.

Thank you to our generous supporters and donors, Robert Hawkins of Walmart, Michael McBride of Sunflower, Thelma and David Cockroft, Bulus Leflore Jr. of Carthage, Ricky and Alice “Pie” Kern, Angel Albin of State Farm, Mr. and Mrs. Pearl Miller, Rosie Daniel, Barbara Wasson, Brenda Farling, Tearra Daniel, Amy Lewis, Roy William, and Shanelle and Gwest Daniel.

Thank you to you all.

Henry Daniel

Kosciusko